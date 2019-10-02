Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

If reported UK Brexit proposal is final offer, it won't fly - EU sources

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 12:37
The latest British proposal on Brexit, as reported by media, is "fundamentally flawed" and "won't fly," European Union diplomats and officials said, adding that another delay to Britain's departure is likely if is London's final offer for a deal.

"The proposal is fundamentally flawed," a senior EU official said, referring to detail reported by media on what British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said would be his final bid to get a deal done before Britain is due to leave on Oct. 31.

"This won't fly. Johnson has chosen a confrontation," an EU diplomat dealing with Brexit said separately. "The remaining options are – the original, Northern Ireland-only backstop with some modifications, or an extension."


