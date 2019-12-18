In a letter to Rivlin, Prince Charles confirms his visit to Israel

Charles, Prince of Wales sent a personal letter to President Reuven Rivlin in which he confirmed his intention to visit Israel in January on behalf of the British government.This will be the first time Prince Charles will visit the country, in doing so, he accepted Rivln’s invitation to take part in the World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem. In his letter, the Prince of Wales stated his visit is meant to express the deep respect he feels on behalf of the British people and lauded the efforts taken by Yad Vashem to ensure the horrors committed during the Holocaust will never be forgotten.