Incendiary balloon explodes in southern Israel, no casualties

An incendiary balloon launched from Gaza exploded in Israeli territory in the southern western Negev, Walla! NEWS reported Friday afternoon.



No casualties were reported. IDF soldiers stationed in the area reported detecting several explosive balloons.







