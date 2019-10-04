Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Incendiary balloon explodes in southern Israel, no casualties

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 4, 2019 15:22
An incendiary balloon launched from Gaza exploded in Israeli territory in the southern western Negev, Walla! NEWS reported Friday afternoon.

No casualties were reported. IDF soldiers stationed in the area reported detecting several explosive balloons.



