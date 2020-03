Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that the country is facing a public health crisis. "Avoid traveling by public transportation," he said. The authority said that if there is a question about a particular line, travelers should check with the bus company.Lines that already have two trips per hour will remain unchanged.Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that the country is facing a public health crisis."Avoid traveling by public transportation," he said.

City buses will begin running no more than two times per route per hour beginning tonight, according to the Transportation Authority, except for in major cities- those buses will run three times per hour.