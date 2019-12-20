Internet shutdown, curfew imposed in Indian city as two die in protests

Authorities shut down the internet in parts of northern India on Friday and imposed a curfew in a southern city after two people died in clashes between police and stone-throwing protesters angered by a citizenship law that discriminates against Muslims.Protests have spread across India since the Hindu nationalist government pushed the new law through parliament last week, and mark strongest show of dissent since Prime Minister Narendra Modi swept to power in 2014.The latest fatalities in the southern coastal city of Mangaluru took the death toll from the protest-related violence to seven.