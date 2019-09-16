Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran: There will be no meeting between Trump and Rouhani at UNGA

"Neither is such an event (Trump-Rouhani meeting in New York) on our agenda, nor will it happen."

By REUTERS
September 16, 2019 09:54
Trump and Rouhani

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R). (photo credit: REUTERS)

Iran said on Monday there would be no meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his US counterpart Donald Trump at the United Nations, Iranian state television reported, after the White House on Sunday left open the possibility of a potential meeting.



"Neither is such an event (Trump-Rouhani meeting in New York) on our agenda, nor will it happen. Such a meeting will not take place," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in remarks carried by state TV. Tehran has repeatedly rejected such a meeting.

Mousavi rejected as "nonsense" remarks by Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham that it was time for the United States "to put on the table an attack on Iranian oil refineries" after the attacks on Saudi oil installations on Saturday that were claimed by Iran-aligned Houthis.


September 16, 2019
U.S. officials building a case against Iran after massive attack on Saudi

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

