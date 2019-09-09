Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran moves towards enriching uranium with advanced centrifuges

By REUTERS
September 9, 2019 12:16
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

VIENNA - Iran has begun installing more advanced centrifuges and is moving towards producing enriched uranium with them even though that is forbidden under its nuclear deal with major powers, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Monday.

"All of the installed centrifuges had been prepared for testing with UF6," though none of them were being tested with UF6 on Sept. 7 and 8, an IAEA spokesman said in a statement, referring to the uranium hexafluoride feedstock for centrifuges.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 9, 2019
UK PM Johnson would do worse than predecessor in an election now - ex-government adviser

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut