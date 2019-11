The organization says Iran now only has five percent of ordinary levels of connectivity to the internet. This comes amid protests the government's plan to hike gasoline prices.

The Iranian government plans to increase prices for rationed gasoline by 50 percent, the New York Times reported. Those who purchase gasoline that exceeds the ration limit will face a 300 percent increase in fuel prices.

Iran started restricting access to the internet on Friday, November 15, with nearly all access to the internet being restricted by Saturday, November 16, according to a report from NetBlocks, an organization that monitors worldwide internet access.