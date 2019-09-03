Iran says it can resume production of 20% enriched uranium within 2 days

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Iran is capable of resuming production of 20% enriched uranium within two days, the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Tuesday.
"If Iran decides, it can have 20% enriched fuel within one to two days," Fars news agency quoted Kamalvandi as saying.
Enriching uranium up to 20% purity is considered an important intermediate stage on the path to obtaining the 90% pure fissile uranium needed for a bomb.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});