Iran to announce steps to further scale back nuclear commitments - TV

DUBAI - Iran will announce "within hours" steps to further scale back its commitments to its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the country's Arabic-language al-Alam TV reported on Wednesday.



The report came after the United States sanctioned a sprawling network of firms, ships and individuals allegedly directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that supplied Syria with oil worth tens of millions of dollars.Iranian officials appeared to give a guarded welcome to a French proposal to save the atomic pact by offering Iran about $15 billion in credit lines until the end of the year if Tehran comes fully back into compliance.



