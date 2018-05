Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded to US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal Tuesday night.





"In response to US persistent violations & unlawful withdrawal from the nuclear deal, as instructed by President Rouhani, I'll spearhead a diplomatic effort to examine whether remaining JCPOA participants can ensure its full benefits for Iran. Outcome will determine our response," Zarif said.



