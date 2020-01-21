Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'

DUBAI - An Iranian lawmaker announced a 3 million dollar award to "whoever kills Trump," Iranian semi-official News agency reported."On behalf of people of Kerman province, we will pay 3 million dollar award in cash to whoever kills Trump," Ahmad Hamzeh told parliamentarians, according to ISNA.He did not elaborate whether it was a decision made by Iran's clerical rulers to threaten US President Donald Trump.Kerman is the hometown of Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top commander of the Quds Force who was killed by a US drone on Jan. 3 in Iraq.On Tuesday, an Iranian lawmaker told parliament that Iran would be protected from threats if it had nuclear weapons, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency, adding that Iran should build missiles with "unconventional" warheads."If we had nuclear weapons today, we would be protected from threats ... We should put the production of long-range missiles capable of carrying unconventional warheads on our agenda. This is our natural right," he was quoted as saying by ISNA.The West has long accused Tehran of seeking to develop nuclear arms, although Iran's clerical rulers consistently deny this, saying the nation's nuclear program has only peaceful aims.