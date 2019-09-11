Iranian-backed Shiite militia shoots at UAV north of Baghdad

The Iranian-backed Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces militia shot at a UAV flying over PMF headquarters in the Salah ad Din Governorate north of Baghdad, Iraq, according to Al Sumaria.



The UAV flew away from the area after the PMF conducted the anti-aircraft fire.

The PMF stated that they do not know who sent the aircraft.

