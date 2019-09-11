Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iranian-backed Shiite militia shoots at UAV north of Baghdad

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 11, 2019 14:50
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Iranian-backed Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces militia shot at a UAV flying over PMF headquarters in the Salah ad Din Governorate north of Baghdad, Iraq, according to Al Sumaria.

The UAV flew away from the area after the PMF conducted the anti-aircraft fire.

The PMF stated that they do not know who sent the aircraft.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 11, 2019
Controversial 'cameras bill' fails to pass in Knesset

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut