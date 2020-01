Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Jawad Zarif attacked the United States in the aftermath of the US killing of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.“In eliminating Soleimani, America has laid the groundwork to end its regime,” Zarif said, as reported by The Jerusalem Post’s sister publication Maariv on Tuesday morning.

