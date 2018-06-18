Iran's Rouhani: Military approach will fail in Yemen

ANKARA - Iranian president Hassan Rouhani told Qatar's ruler on Monday that a military approach in Yemen would fail, Iranian state TV reported, after Saudi-led coalition aircraft bombarded Iran-aligned Houthi fighters holed up at the airport of the country' main port city Hodeidah.



"The crisis in Yemen should be resolved through political channels ... a military approach will fail ... Yemen's stability and security is important for the Middle East," state TV reported Rouhani telling Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in a phone call.



