Iran's Rouhani says no talks with Trump unless sanctions are lifted

By REUTERS
August 27, 2019 09:06
DUBAI - Iran has no intention to talk to the United States unless all sanctions imposed on Tehran are lifted, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump said he would meet his Iranian counterpart to end a nuclear standoff.

"Tehran has never wanted nuclear weapons," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television, adding that the country was always ready to hold talks."But first the US should act by lifting all illegal, unjust and unfair sanctions imposed on Iran," he added.

"We will continue to scale back our commitments under the 2015 deal if our interests are not guaranteed."


