The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iran's coronavirus cases reach 6,566, with 194 deaths

By REUTERS  
MARCH 8, 2020 13:36
Iran said 194 people had died from coronavirus and 6,566 were now infected, in a TV announcement by the Health Ministry on Sunday.
Iran has one of the highest number of deaths from the illness outside of China, where the virus originated. Iranians were warned by ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur to avoid all large gatherings and stay home."There have been 743 people who have been added to the total of those infected by COVID-19 through lab test results," he said. "In the past 24 hours, we have had 49 people who have died from this illness so we have at least 194 deaths until now."
IranAir has suspended until further notice all flights to European destinations, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the Civil Aviation Organization.
Iran is the epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East as most of the cases reported in the region are either people who were in Iran or who caught the virus from people who had visited the Islamic Republic.
Several countries in the region have closed their borders with Iran and stopped flights.
Hong Kong records third coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 01:55 PM
Vietnam's coronavirus cases jump to 29
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 01:41 PM
Bangladesh confirms its first three cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 01:00 PM
Israel Katz: The Joint List is full of terrorists in suits
  • By ARIK BENDER/MAARIV
  • 03/08/2020 12:58 PM
Head of Italy's Piedmont region ill with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 12:57 PM
IranAir stops all flights to Europe
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 12:56 PM
Iran's coronavirus cases reach 6,566, with 194 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 12:46 PM
Bangladesh confirms its first three cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 12:38 PM
Saudi Arabia reports four new cases of coronavirus, taking total to 11
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 11:51 AM
Cruise ship idled by coronavirus outbreak bound for Oakland, California
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 10:31 AM
Bulgaria confirms first four cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 10:31 AM
Saudi Arabia asks people arriving from four countries to self-quarantine
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 10:26 AM
South Korea reports 179 new coronavirus cases as rate of increase slows
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 10:20 AM
Moldova reports first coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 09:51 AM
Poriya Hospital: Deterioration in condition of bus driver with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 09:13 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by