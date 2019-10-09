Iran's parliament speaker cancels Turkey visit after military launch

DUBAI - Iran's parliament speaker Ali Larijani has canceled his scheduled trip to Turkey, Iranian state TV reported, after Ankara launched a military operation against Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria on Wednesday.



"Larijani was invited by his Turkish counterpart to attend a parliamentary meeting in Turkey. His trip has been canceled," TV said, without elaborating.

