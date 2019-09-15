Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iraq denies its territory was used to launch attack on Saudi oil facilities

By REUTERS
September 15, 2019
BAGHDAD - Iraq denied on Sunday that its territory had been used to carry out attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, referring to an incident that knocked out more that half the Kingdom's output.

A Baghdad government statement denied "media reports that (Iraqi) territory was used to attack Saudi oil installations using drones," vowing to punish anyone who intended to use Iraq as a launchpad for attacks in the region.


