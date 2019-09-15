Iraq denies its territory was used to launch attack on Saudi oil facilities





BAGHDAD - Iraq denied on Sunday that its territory had been used to carry out attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, referring to an incident that knocked out more that half the Kingdom's output.

A Baghdad government statement denied "media reports that (Iraqi) territory was used to attack Saudi oil installations using drones," vowing to punish anyone who intended to use Iraq as a launchpad for attacks in the region.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });