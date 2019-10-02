Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iraq imposes curfew in three southern cities

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 22:12
 HILLA - Iraq has imposed a curfew in the southern cities of Nassiriya, Amara and Hilla, police sources told Reuters on Wednesday, as renewed anti-government protests turned violent and spread nationwide.

Protesters clashed with security forces and in some areas set fire to government and political party buildings. In Nassiriya, gun fights between protesters and security forces broke out and elite counter-terrorism troops deployed after police "lost control" of the situation, other police sources said. 


Iraqi security forces fire at protesters storming Baghdad airport

