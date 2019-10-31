Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iraqi PM will only resign if a replacement is found - president

By REUTERS
October 31, 2019 16:49
Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Thursday that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi would only resign in response to mass protests if parliamentary blocs agree on his replacement to avoid a constitutional vacuum.

Salih said in a live address that new elections could only take place under a new electoral law.

"The prime minister had previously agreed to submit his resignation, if the blocs agree on an acceptable replacement in order to adhere to constitutional and legal frameworks," Salih said.


