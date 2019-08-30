Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ireland says no "credible" proposals from UK on replacing Brexit backstop

By REUTERS
August 30, 2019 08:55
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)


HELSINKI - The British government has not made concrete or credible proposals on replacing the backstop in the stalled Brexit withdrawal agreement, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Friday.


"We all want to get a deal but, at the moment, nothing credible has come from the UK government in terms of alternatives to the backstop," he told reporters on arriving for talks with his EU peers in Brussels.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 30, 2019
UK says watch the Brexit space around EU summit in October

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings