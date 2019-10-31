Islamic State confirms its leader Baghdadi is dead

The Islamic State militant group confirmed on Thursday its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed, the group's news agency Amaq said in an audio tape following a U.S. weekend raid.



The Sunni Muslim group also confirmed its spokesman Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir was also dead, it said, adding that Ibrahim al-Quraishi had been appointed as new leader.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });