Islamic State confirms its leader Baghdadi is dead

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The Islamic State militant group confirmed on Thursday its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed, the group's news agency Amaq said in an audio tape following a U.S. weekend raid.
The Sunni Muslim group also confirmed its spokesman Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir was also dead, it said, adding that Ibrahim al-Quraishi had been appointed as new leader.
