Israeli director Guy Nattiv's 'Skin' wins best short film award at Oscars

Israeli director Guy Nattiv's film "Skin" won the best live action short film award at the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. This is the first time that an Israeli has won an award in this category.



Nattiv began his speech by saying, "Good night, Israel," adding that he had moved to the United States from Israel five years before. He also spoke about his grandparents who are Holocaust survivors.

Guy Nattiv, accepting Best Live Action Short award: "My grandparents are Holocaust survivors. The bigotry that they experienced in the Holocaust, we see that everywhere today, in America, in Europe. This film is about...teaching your kids a better way." https://t.co/zSrvQG8ZE6 pic.twitter.com/wDoHAICDgM — ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2019

“The bigotry that they experienced in the Holocaust, we see that everywhere today, in America, in Europe. My film is about education, about teaching your kids a better way,” Nattiv said. Skin, an English-language bio-drama set in the United States is about a skinhead who ends up rejecting racial hatred.



The movie stars Jamie Bell ("Defiance," "Billy Elliot"), as well as Vera Farmiga, Bill Camp, Mike Colter and Danielle Macdonald.



Nattiv wrote the film together with his screenwriter Sharon Maymon. Nattiv’s wife, actress Jaime Ray Newman, produced the film.



Newman joined him on stage and said she and her husband "dedicate this to our 5-month-old baby who's sitting at home with my parents watching this. We hope that you grow up in a world where these things don't happen because people learn to love and accept each other."



Nattiv said he plans to make his next film about his grandmother's life.





The last Israeli director to win an Oscar was Moshe Mizrahi in 1978. He died this past summer.



This year, there were a handful of Jewish Oscar contestants. These included: Rachel Weisz for her role in "the Favourite"; the Coen brothers for their Western “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs; and Eric Roth for co-writing “A Star is Born."



Hannah Brown contributed to this report.





