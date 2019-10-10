Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli gov’t cuts back public transport payments, services to be reduced

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 10, 2019 22:37
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Public transportation companies that service passengers throughout the country were informed by the Ministry of Finance that one-fifth of the payments (20%) they were meant to receive monthly will be slashed, and further cuts are to be expected due to the deficit, the companies informed the public in a press release on Thursday. 
 
This decision, which violates existing agreements with said companies, might lead to an immediate reduction of public transportation services as the companies are now going to experience a severe budget problem, they warned. 
 
Calling the decision “unlawful”, the companies said they will reduce their services immediately to reflect the payments actually received.  


 


