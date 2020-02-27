Coronavirus confirmed in Israeli who returned from Italy

An Israeli who came back from Italy on Sunday was diagnosed on Thursday with coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced.The person will be kept under quarantine at the Sheba Medical Center. He reportedly complained of high fever and everyone who came in contact with the person has been contacted and placed under quarantine at home. This is the first case of an Israeli with coronavirus from Italy. The only other cases of Israelis who contracted the virus have been the Israelis who were aboard the "Diamond Princess" cruise ship off the coasts of Japan.Meanwhile, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri expressed his intention to sign an official document on Thursday, barring Italian travelers from entering Israel for fear of a coronavirus infection.On Wednesday, the Health Ministry instructed that all Israelis who come back from Italy are also to be quarantined in their own homes for 14 days.Also on Thursday, Italy reported another 100 cases nationwide, taking the total in Europe's biggest hot spot to more than 400, while its death toll rose to 12.