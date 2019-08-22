Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Japan's Motegi says gaps remain with U.S. on trade after 1st-day talks

By REUTERS
August 22, 2019 03:34
Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday there were still gaps that needed to be ironed out with the United States in agreeing on a bilateral trade deal.

"Issues that need to be sorted out in ministerial-level talks have been narrowed down quite a bit," Motegi told reporters after meeting with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Motegi is visiting Washington D.C. for trade talks that kicked off on Wednesday. The two will meet again Thursday afternoon, Motegi said.


