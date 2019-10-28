Jared Kushner meets with Netanyahu in Jerusalem

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior advisor to President Donald Trump met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Monday.



U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Deputy Assistant to the President Avi Berkowitz, Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat and Israel's Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer also took part in the meeting.



