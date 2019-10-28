Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jared Kushner meets with Netanyahu in Jerusalem

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Israel's Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer also took part in the meeting.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 28, 2019 16:58
Jared Kushner and Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: US EMBASSY)

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior advisor to President Donald Trump met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Monday.

U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Deputy Assistant to the President Avi Berkowitz, Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat and Israel's Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer also took part in the meeting.


