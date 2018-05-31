Jerusalem affairs minister announces candidacy for Mayor of Jerusalem

Jerusalem affairs minister Zev Elkin announced that he is running in the October 30th race for Jerusalem mayor Thursday afternoon.



"I am ready to give up my post as a senior minister and member of the security cabinet for Jerusalem because Jerusalem is a supremely important challenge", Elkin said.



Elkin had been waiting for weeks to obtain the support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who leads the Likud party and is in charge of the party's budget for the municipal races.



Elkin will face off against current deputy mayor Moshe Lion, former deputy mayor Ofer Berkovich and former city officials Avi Salman and Yossi Hazilio.



