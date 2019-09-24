Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Joe Biden calls for impeachment if Trump fails to comply with Congress

By REUTERS
September 24, 2019 22:47
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden called on Republican President Donald Trump to fully comply with congressional investigations into his phone call with the Ukrainian president in which he allegedly pressured the leader to investigate Biden's son or risk being removed from office.

"If he continues to flout the law, Donald Trump will leave Congress, in my view, no choice but to initiate impeachment proceedings," Biden said in a brief statement in Delaware.A Republican, Trump confirmed on Tuesday he had withheld nearly $400 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine but denied accusations he did so to leverage Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to initiate an investigation that would damage Biden, his chief Democratic rival in the race for the November 2020 election.

Trump also said on Tuesday his administration would release "the complete, fully declassified and unredacted" transcript of his call.


