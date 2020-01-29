Joe Biden slams peace plan as political stunt: 'This is not the way'

Former US vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century" as being a political stunt.
Taking to Twitter, Biden explained that: "A peace plan requires two sides to come together. This is a political stunt that could spark unilateral moves to annex territory and set back peace even more. "I've spent a lifetime working to advance the security & survival of a Jewish and democratic Israel," he added. "This is not the way."