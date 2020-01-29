Joe Biden slams peace plan as political stunt: 'This is not the way'

A peace plan requires two sides to come together. This is a political stunt that could spark unilateral moves to annex territory and set back peace even more. "I've spent a lifetime working to advance the security & survival of a Jewish and democratic Israel," he added. "This is not the way."

Former US vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century" as being a political stunt.Taking to Twitter, Biden explained that: "