Joint List's Tibi: We are willing to do a lot to bring down Netanyahu

MK Ahmed Tibi [Joint List] responded to reports over the weekend that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz was prepared to bring in the Joint List to form a minority government, saying that his faction, "is ready to do a lot to remove Netanyahu."
Tibi also said there had been contact from Blue and White representatives, but no official proposal from the party."He [Gantz] is no longer hiding his intentions to form a government with terror supporters such as Ahmed Tibi and his friends," Netanyahu said in a Facebook post on Saturday. "A minority government which depends on the Arab parties is an existential threat to the State of Israel."
At least seven killed in gas explosion in Bangladesh
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 08:46 AM
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/17/2019 08:43 AM
U.S., South Korea postpone military drills to bolster N.Korea's peace effort
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 07:37 AM
Khamenei blames counter-revolution, enemies for "sabotage" in Iran gasoline price protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 07:33 AM
Louisiana's Democratic governor wins in Republican-leaning state
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 07:12 AM
China, U.S. had "constructive" phone call on trade
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 04:38 AM
Chile police stopped rescue workers helping dying protester
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 02:45 AM
U.S. imposes travel ban on Cuba's interior minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 01:50 AM
U.N. warns Bolivia crisis could 'spin out of control' as death toll mounts
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 01:35 AM
Uruguay soccer team lands in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/17/2019 01:15 AM
Deputy Defense Minister calls on Liberman to prevent minority government
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/17/2019 01:08 AM
Failed rocket launch from southern Gaza Strip
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/17/2019 12:04 AM
Five dead in San Diego shooting
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 11:46 PM
Iranian official warns protesters that security forces could take action
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/16/2019 11:35 PM
Pompeo: US supports Iran protests
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 11:23 PM
