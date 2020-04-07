King of the Netherlands inspired by Bennett’s coronavirus video



King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander spoke with President Reuven Rivlin on Monday and told him he was so inspired by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's coronavirus video that he called his own mother, former Queen Beatrix, Ynet reported on Tuesday.

In the video, Bennett explains that we should “take care of grandma and grandpa but from far away” to prevent the coronavirus from infecting the elderly.



Rivlin shared the news with Bennett who expressed he was “moved to learn” his message got to the Dutch royal family.

