Kinneret rises by centimeter in 24 hours, further rain expected

The upper red line threshold marks 208.9 meters below sea level. The lake is currently at the highest level it's been since 2004.

Further rains are expected on Wednesday in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will drop further and will be below average for this time of year.

In Jerusalem, the low will be 57 F (14 C) and the high will be 63 F (17 C). In Tel Aviv, the low will be 64 F (18 C) and the high will be 68 F (20 C). In Beersheba, the low will be 57 F (14 C) and the high will be 68 F (20 C). In Haifa, the low will be 61 F (16 C) and the high will be 64 F (18 C).

The Kinneret rose by another centimeter from Tuesday to Wednesday, bringing the lake within 11 cm of the upper red line threshold and bringing the water level to 208.91 meters below sea level, after rain fell throughout the country on Tuesday, according to the Water Authority.