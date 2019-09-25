Edelstein welcomes new MKs: ‘Being here is a privilege’

Members of Knesset should remember who sent them and work hard for Israelis, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein told the 22nd Knesset’s eight new lawmakers on Wednesday.



The new MKs are Walid Taha, Jaber Askala, Sami Abu Shahadeh of the Joint List, Matan Kahane of Yamina, Yair Golan of Democratic Union, Moshe Aboutbul of Shas and Alex Kushnir and Marc Ifraimov of Yisrael Beytenu.

“The Knesset tests every one of us,” Edelstein said. “The decision is yours. You can spend time here without making an effort. There is no boss to yell at you…Your boss is the citizens, which is good, but amorphous. Or you could be like most MKs and make the opposite decision. You can say that if I have this privilege, I will work day and night.”Edelstein told the MKs not to “forget that we have a privilege most Israelis have,” to be a member of the Knesset. He also explained to them that the Knesset itself is important, and while may have aspirations to become ministers, they should be active legislators.The Knesset Speaker encouraged MKs to take part in the Knesset’s international delegations.The previous Knesset had 49 new MKs who spent barely a month on the job before the parliament was dissolved, heralding a second election this year, such that the amount of inexperienced lawmakers is 57, even though only eight took part in the second orientation day this year.The new MKs will be taught about the Knesset’s departments, find their seats in the plenum and learn the ropes of legislating. There is also an app, launched after April’s election, to help the newcomers acclimate to their new job.

