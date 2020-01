The Labor Party will meet today to decide whether the party will run on a joint list with the Meretz Party, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported.On Saturday night, MK Itzik Shmuly expressed his support for the joint ballot."There is a fateful decision here for both the party and the state. We need to make the right decision" he said."This is not a Catholic marriage, but is only temporary for the election, after which it can be split."