Lapid: 'It's not about Judaism, it's about English and math'

Blue and White MK Yair Lapid says that Judaism is a central part of his life, and Shas leader Arye Deri and UTJ leader Ya'acov Litzman can’t tell him to be Jewish.



He adds that their dispute isn’t about Judaism. Rather, it’s about teaching English and math in their schools, about the economy and making a living – "why should our children support theirs?"

Regarding today's vote in the Knesset on the "cameras bill," Lapid says that he supports more transparency and even cameras – but only from the Central Elections Committee, not a political party.

