Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lapid: 'It's not about Judaism, it's about English and math'

By
September 11, 2019 10:21
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Blue and White MK Yair Lapid says that Judaism is a central part of his life, and Shas leader Arye Deri and UTJ leader Ya'acov Litzman can’t tell him to be Jewish.

He adds that their dispute isn’t about Judaism. Rather, it’s about teaching English and math in their schools, about the economy and making a living – "why should our children support theirs?"

Regarding today's vote in the Knesset on the "cameras bill," Lapid says that he supports more transparency and even cameras – but only from the Central Elections Committee, not a political party.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 11, 2019
Smotrich: Yamina must be able to block Palestinian state

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut