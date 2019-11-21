Lapid: The PM cannot strike in Syria at night and then confront courts

Blue and White official Yair Lapid said on Thursday that “it is not possible for the Prime Minister to order strikes in Syria during the night and confront [State witness] Nir Hefetz in the morning.”Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit announced his final indictment on Thursday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, making him the first prime minister in Israeli history to be indicted while still in office.“If Netanyahu still cares about the State of Israel,” Lapid said, “he will do one more thing for it, he will resign.”