Large fire breaks out at Haifa port oil plant

A large fire broke out in a container at an oil plant at the Haifa port on Thursday, according to Channel 13 news. Plumes of black smoke could be seen from a distance.





תיעוד השריפה שפרצה במפעל שמן שבמפרץ חיפה @10elilevi pic.twitter.com/SVeMPtEFL0 — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) September 5, 2019

Multiple firefighting teams are working to extinguish the flames and traffic at the port has been closed in all directions. Two firefighters were lightly injured while fighting the fire.

