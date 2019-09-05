Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Large fire breaks out at Haifa port oil plant

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 5, 2019 14:46
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A large fire broke out in a container at an oil plant at the Haifa port on Thursday, according to Channel 13 news. Plumes of black smoke could be seen from a distance. 

 
Multiple firefighting teams are working to extinguish the flames and traffic at the port has been closed in all directions. Two firefighters were lightly injured while fighting the fire. 


Related Content

Breaking news
September 5, 2019
Putin says Russia will produce new missiles after demise of nuclear pact

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings