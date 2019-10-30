Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanese army command calls on protesters to open roads

By REUTERS
October 30, 2019 08:33
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - The Lebanese army command on Wednesday urged protesters to open blocked roads so that life could return to normal after 13 days of demonstrations that have paralyzed the country.

The statement followed Saad al-Hariri's decision to resign as prime minister on Tuesday, which toppled his coalition government, satisfying one of the demands sought by protesters.

In a statement, the army command affirmed the right to peaceful protest as protected by law but said it applied "in public squares only."


