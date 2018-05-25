Lebanese military: 5 Israeli planes circled over Lebanese territory

The Lebanese army announced Friday that on Thursday, May 24, five Israeli Air Force planes circled above Lebanese territory for some 15 hours altogether. According to the report, most of the flights took place in the southern and northern regions of Lebanon, but one of them was mentioned to have circled above "all regions of the country." No offensive action or operation was said to have been carried out by the aircraft.



The army's statement did not make any explicit reference to the events in Syria of the same day, during which Syrian air defense systems allegedly intercepted an Israeli Air Force attack near the Syrian city of Homs, by the Lebanese border.



