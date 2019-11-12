Lebanon's Aoun says found Hariri hesitant about being PM

BEIRUT - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday he had found outgoing Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri hesitant about taking the job again and he backed a cabinet mixing technocrats and politicians.



"I met with Hariri and I found him hesitant between yes and no," Aoun said in a televised interview, adding that he did not know if this was still the case.

Aoun said formal consultations with MPs over the nomination of the next prime minister could begin on Thursday or Friday but he was waiting for answers without which it may take a few days longer.Hariri quit as prime minister of a coalition government on Oct. 29.

