Border Police officer succumbs to wounds sustained in Saturday operation

Border Police Ch.-Insp. Yatev Lev Halevi succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday after being severely injured on Saturday while operating in Deir al-Ghusun, which is near Tulkarm in the West Bank.

הותר לפרסום: פקד ייטב לב הלוי, מפקד ולוחם בימ"מ שנפצע בפעילות מבצעית בטולכרם, מת מפצעיו. יהי זכרו ברוך pic.twitter.com/qdDEwrvhkT — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 8, 2024

He was hospitalized at the Rabin Medical Center before his death.

"After four days in which the medical teams fought for the life of the IDF soldier who arrived at the hospital with a fatal head injury, this morning, the doctors had to pronounce him dead," an N12 report quoted the hospital as saying. "May his memory be a blessing."

During the operation in Deir al-Ghusun

Halevi, 28, was critically wounded in the head during an operation against the terror squad who is responsible for the murder of Elhanan Klein.

He is the son of retired chief of staff Yoram Halevi, commander of the Jerusalem district and a former commander of the Israel Defense Forces. Israeli soldiers operate in Tulkarm, the West Bank, May 6, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The operation where Halevi was fatally injured was under the direction of the Shin Bet. The operation lasted 14 hours, according to KAN, during which five terrorists barricaded themselves inside a house and were eliminated.

This is a developing story.