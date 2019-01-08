Liberman: I commend the IDF for apprehending the Givat Asaf terrorist

Breaking news.
Yisrael Beitenu chairman Avigdor Liberman said he "commends the security forces" who last night apprehended the Givat Asaf terrorist, he said in a statement on Tuesday.
"his is the classic case in which it is regrettable that the death penalty for the terrorists of Yisrael Beiteinu was torpedoed by the Likud and the heads of the coalition," Liberman said.
Earlier, the Shin Bet announced security forces arrested the terrorist during overnight activities.
