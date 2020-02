Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman tweeted on Sunday that “Israel allowed the hand over of tens of millions of [US] dollars to Hamas as protection money.”Liberman added that Hamas got the funds, waited until the Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi left the area “and began firing right away.” The Yisrael Beytenu leader said that the current policy of “giving in to terror is simply a disgrace.”