Liberman: Netanyahu handles coronavirus based on apocalyptic scenarios

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday using social media, saying that the prime minister’s “insistence to only rely on apocalyptic scenarios (when dealing with COVID-19) are meant to serve him in his campaign over the public opinion.”



Liberman said he believes Netanyahu is exploiting the pandemic to stifle any public protest and to avoid his trial for alleged corruption and breach of trust.



Netanyahu’s trial has been rescheduled after Justice Minister Amir Ohana ordered a closure of the courts due to the threat of coronavirus spreading.



Liberman further said that due to the way Netanyahu is handling the pandemic, Israel will face extreme unemployment and a deep worsening of its economy.