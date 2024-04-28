White House: Biden 'reiterated his clear position' on Rafah in call with Netanyahu

US President Joe Biden, in a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, "reiterated his clear position" on a major Israeli operation in Rafah, the White House said shortly after the call ended.

The US has repeatedly called on Israel not to invade the Hamas stronghold in southern Gaza now, out of concern that civilians cannot be safely evacuated from the area.

Israel has approved plans for an invasion of Rafah, but has expressed a willingness to call off or postpone the operation if Hamas releases Israeli hostages in exchange.

Biden also spoke with Netanyahu about increases in the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the White House said, with Biden stressing "the need for this progress to be sustained and enhanced in full coordination with humanitarian organizations."