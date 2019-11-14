Liberman to meet with both Gantz and Netanyahu

Liberman is expected to meet with both Gantz and Netanyahu on Thursday. The meeting comes amid an ultimatum of Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman to both Gantz and Netanyahu regarding the next Israeli government, in which there is speculation in the last couple days that Liberman does not intend to join a Netanyahu-led government.Liberman's ultimatum includes for Gantz to compromise on a rotational deal that gives Netanyahu first chance to be Prime Minister, taking a leave of absence if indicted on corruption charges, while Netanyahu will be forced to give up his his 55-seat bloc that includes both Ultra-Orthodox and National-Religious parties in a future unity government.