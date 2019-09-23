Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Liberman: We won't back Blue and White motion to replace Knesset speaker

By MAARIV ONLINE
September 23, 2019 17:15
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Head of Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman spoke with Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein following Blue and White's initiative to dismiss him after the Knesset inauguration.

Liberman explained to the speaker that as long as the situation isn't clear, Yisrael Beytenu does not have any interest in relieving Edelstein of his duties, hence it will not back a motion to choose a new speaker, promoted by Blue and White.


