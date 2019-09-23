Liberman: We won't back Blue and White motion to replace Knesset speaker

Head of Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman spoke with Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein following Blue and White's initiative to dismiss him after the Knesset inauguration.



Liberman explained to the speaker that as long as the situation isn't clear, Yisrael Beytenu does not have any interest in relieving Edelstein of his duties, hence it will not back a motion to choose a new speaker, promoted by Blue and White.





