Libya's internationally recognized government accepts vacation ceasefire

By REUTERS
August 10, 2019 00:02
Libya's internationally recognized government on Friday accepted a ceasefire request from the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), according to a statement posted by the government on Twitter.


The ceasfire will be in effect during the Al-Adha relgious holiday, which starts on Saturday and ends on Tuesday, the statement said.
The truce will include stopping fire or proceeding in any of the engagement areas. In addition, any activities by warplanes will be banned.


Rallying any troops will also stop, according to the ceasefire conditions. The UNSMIL will be resposible for onitoring any violations.


The move is intended to ease the burden on civilians during the religious holiday. 


